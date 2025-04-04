Deep Dive: India's 'added layer of resilience' against global disruption boosts hope for investors

Confidence in emerging markets' biggest success story of recent years has waned over the past few months, with the Reserve Bank of India cutting interest rates in February for the first time in five years in response to growth fears. The government has forecast growth of 6.4% for the current fiscal year, its weakest rate in four years, down from 8.2% in 2023/24. Jupiter's Jason Pidcock on ESG 'nonsense' and why China remains 'unappealing' India still boasts the fastest growing GDP of any major economy, according to GIS Reports, but investor sentiment has dropped off amid worries ab...