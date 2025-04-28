M&G CIO warns of the threat to long-term planning caused by Trump

Following 100 days of US President Donald Trump’s administration and his ever-changing tariff plans, companies are now “unwilling or unable” to make long-term plans.
This is according to Fabiana Fedeli, M&G Investments' chief investment officer for equities, multi-asset and sustainability. Fedeli said that Trump's moves have caught companies and the market unprepared. Spring sunshine boosts retail sales by 0.4% but UK 'not out of the woods yet' "The breadth and depth of these tariffs have caught the world by surprise," the CIO said. "Companies have been making statements [to the ISM] about the unwillingness or inability to sign long-term contracts or make long-term plans. That is a very slippery slope." This was backed by Andrew Chorlton,...
