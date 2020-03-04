Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM)

Full spectrum strategies

LGIM is the investment management arm of Legal & General Group. It is one of Europe's largest asset managers and a major global investor, with assets under management of £983.3bn (as of 31 December 2017).

The company offers strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes, including equities, bonds, property, alternatives and cash, as well as multi-asset strategies tailored to the needs of institutional and retail investors.

LGIM is a leading provider of index fund management. The company has expanded into new markets across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the US.