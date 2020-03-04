Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM)
Full spectrum strategies
LGIM is the investment management arm of Legal & General Group. It is one of Europe's largest asset managers and a major global investor, with assets under management of £983.3bn (as of 31 December 2017).
The company offers strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes, including equities, bonds, property, alternatives and cash, as well as multi-asset strategies tailored to the needs of institutional and retail investors.
LGIM is a leading provider of index fund management. The company has expanded into new markets across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the US.
Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees
£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'
The Big Question: What would investors like to see from the Chancellor's Budget on 11 March?
First Budget following Tories' landslide election win
FTSE Russell unveils Target Exposure indices
Already deployed by LGIM on behalf of a UK-based pension fund
Thematic ETF issuer launches in Europe to target 'modern-day investors'
Founded by former LGIM team
LGIM's Douglas on female leadership, the gender wealth gap and flexible working
Fixing the male/female work balance
Schroders adds to credit team with LGIM hire
Julien Houdain will report to Patrick Vogel
Limited spaces left for Investment Week's Select 2020 event
12 meetings with portfolio managers on offer
LGIM and Foxberry to launch sustainable US equity ETF
$550m raised in advance of launch
SJP appoints Dame Helena Morrissey as non-executive director
Effective 1 January 2020
Fund management complaints remain low as customer redress shoots up
Investment complaints 2.1 per 1,000 products
Asset managers failing to put pressure on fossil-fuel lobbying - reports
Failure to back lobbying disclosure resolutions
Dame Helena Morrissey leaves LGIM
In the running for BoE governor
LGIM's Onuekwusi: Why risk is off the table
Trade war jitters behind manager's decision
Time to take 'bolder approach' as asset management gender pay gap continues to rise
PwC and Diversity Project publish latest report
Helena Morrissey among candidates for BoE Governor role - reports
Currently head of personal investing at LGIM
LGIM partners with Foxberry for sustainable European equity ETF launch
Advisory committee informs exclusionary approach
Davies made Columbia Threadneedle EMEA CIO as Burgess steps down
Departs after nine years
The hidden tech treasures among UK growth stocks
Opportunities in digital payment firms and e-commerce
Invesco expands investment solutions unit with double hire
Ali Zouiten joins from HSBC GAM and Derek Steeden joins from LGIM
Bonds can still provide protection for investors
Bond bears thought their time had come in 2018.
LGIM expands thematic range with trio of ETFs
The importance of identifying ‘tomorrow’s sectors’
Improving the visibility of LGBT+ in asset management
Industry's diversity drives in focus