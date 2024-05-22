LSEG, Baillie Gifford and Ruffer among 120 investors calling for ISSB adoption

A group of 120 investors including London Stock Exchange Group, Baillie Gifford, Ruffer, Rathbones and LGIM have called for the widespread adoption of the International Sustainability Standards Board’s standards.
Investors have urged relevant authorities across jurisdictions to commit to the adoption of the ISSB standards for sustainable reporting, on an economy-wide basis, by 2025. Global investors grow sceptical of corporate sustainability reporting The standards in question – IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 – are based on the framework established by the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, which have since been endorsed by the International Organization of Securities Commission. Ensuring company disclosure frameworks either use or incorporate the ISSB sta...
