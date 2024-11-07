Trio of fixed income funds awarded RSMR rating

Research house RSMR has awarded ratings to three fixed income strategies, the Royal London Global Bond Opportunities, Dodge & Cox Global Bond and L&G Strategic Bond funds.
RSMR praised the Royal London fixed income team for its "collegiate approach" to managing the global bond strategy and for its focus on fundamental research, with stock selection comprising "the most consistent contributor of long-term performance". The fund invests mainly in credit, with the aim to deliver a high level of income from a diversified, global portfolio, the research house noted, highlighting the team's ability to produce "consistently strong relative returns across a wide range of mandates on a regular basis". M&G, T. Rowe Price and Waverton funds gain RSMR rating The...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes