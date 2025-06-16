Former LGIM CEO Michelle Scrimgeour recognised in King's Birthday Honours

Jonathan Stapleton
Former Legal & General Investment Management chief executive Michelle Scrimgeour has been awarded with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the King's Birthday Honours.

Scrimgeour received the CBE award for services to the asset management industry.

The former CEO stepped down a year ago after five years in the job as the firm's parent company plans to merge its two asset management divisions and expand further into private markets.

Elsewhere on the list, Brunel Pension Partnership's Faith Ward received a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Ward, the chief responsible investment officer at Brunel Pension Partnership, was appointed as an MBE for services to pensions and to the environment.

Other pension and investment industry professionals recognised include Octopus Money's Ruth Handcock, who was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to financial services and investment; and Better Society Capital chief investment officer Anna Shiel who received an MBE for services to social enterprise.

