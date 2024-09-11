Race for private markets M&A: Traditional asset managers face list of hurdles in making tie-ups pay

Tie-ups between traditional or mostly long-only asset managers and private markets players have surged in recent years, driven by the declining profitability of public market investments and growing investor demand.
Conventional money managers are increasingly viewing building out their private markets capabilities as both a defensive and offensive strategy. Defensively, tapping into this area helps counteract pressures on their core public market franchises due to competition from passive investing. Offensively, they enable firms to meet the increasing client demand for private market products, which typically command higher fees and lock up investors' capital for longer periods. Bain: Traditional asset managers must tap into private markets to avoid wipeout Expanding into asset classes s...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes