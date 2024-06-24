Rathbones AM hires LGIM's James Crossley as head of distribution

Rathbones Asset Management has hired Legal & General Investment Management's James Crossley as its head of asset management distribution, one of several senior appointments for the firm.
Crossley joins after a six-year stint as LGIM head of UK wholesale distribution, prior to which he worked at Jupiter Asset Management for 14 years, latterly as its head of retail distribution. Investment management drives 13.6% rise in operating income for Rathbones Effective September, Crossley will be focused on "building our asset management business and brings significant experience from his time at LGIM and Jupiter", according to Jayne Roger, executive chair of RAM and chief distribution officer of Rathbones Group. Crossley will be replaced at LGIM by Ben Cherrington, current ...
