abrdn to restructure open-ended UK real estate fund into global hybrid model

Subject to shareholder vote in September

Valeria Martinez
clock • 3 min read

abrdn has set out plans to restructure its daily-dealing UK Real Estate fund and associated feeder vehicle, transitioning to a hybrid model with a broader global mandate.

The master fund, which at £768.8m in assets under management is the second largest open-ended UK property fund in the sector, currently invests in direct UK real estate.  At an extraordinary general meeting on 18 September, shareholders will vote on a proposal to transition the fund to a hybrid strategy. This change would reduce the fund's direct exposure to UK real estate while increasing its allocation to indirect real estate investments. The FTSE 250 asset manager also has plans to broaden the fund's geographical mandate towards a more global focus, which would include removing ‘UK...

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

