Profits at L&G's asset management arm drop 27% as external outflows mount

Profits at Legal & General’s asset management division have plummeted by nearly a third, accompanied by a drop in assets under management on the back of heavy external outflows.
In its half-year results published today (7 August), the British insurer's asset management arm recorded a 27.2% fall in pre-tax profits to £159m, down from £209m last year. The FTSE 100 firm said the drop was primarily driven by lower valuation uplifts for the investments on its balance sheet, including its stake in the European private debt manager Pemberton. Additionally, the drop reflected higher investments of £55m to scale and modernise the division, which was formed in the firm's capital markets event in June from the combination of Legal & General Investment Management and L...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes