LGIM CEO Michelle Scrimgeour to step down as group merges investment divisions

Ahead of L&G's capital markets day today (12 June), the group shared plans to merge LGIM and the alternative assets platform Legal & General Capital as a "unified, global, public and private markets asset manager". A global search to replace Scrimgeour, who has held the role of CEO at LGIM for five years, has started. However, she will continue as CEO of the legal entity, LGIM (Holdings) Limited, until an appointment is made. She will also lead the transition and establishment of the new division with L&G Capital chief Laura Mason, who has been appointed CEO of private markets. Both w...