Legg Mason

US asset manager

Legg Mason is a US investment management firm with a focus on asset management and serves customers worldwide.

Legg Mason serves individual and institutional investors on six continents and has $7446bn in AUM (as of 30 June 2018). It uses a multi-manager business model, with each of the company's subsidiaries operating independently.

The company offers products in equities and fixed income, as well as domestic and international liquidity management and alternative investments. Created in 1970 through the acquisition of Mason & Co by Legg & Co to form Legg Mason & Co, it has since become the 20th largest asset manager in the world. Among its brands is Edinburgh-based equity specialist Martin Currie.

