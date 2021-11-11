Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

Meanwhile, Mark Dunn, head of UK retail, will leave Franklin Templeton on 1 December.

Franklin Templeton stated that these changes will "further position" the firm to achieve its UK growth plans.

Barry's appointment will see him take on expanded responsibilities as he oversees all aspects of retail sales activities in the UK market.

He joined the fund house last year as part of the Legg Mason acquisition. He is currently head of UK strategic client group.

At Legg Mason he was head of UK sales where he was responsible for leading the distribution of Legg Mason funds to the UK wholesale and institutional market.

Prior to that he was at JP Morgan Asset Management where he spent nearly 20 years in various sales positions primarily in the UK.

Dunn has been at Franklin Templeton for seven years.