Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

Changes part of UK growth plan

clock • 1 min read
Franklin Templeton's Alex Barry
Image:

Franklin Templeton's Alex Barry

Franklin Templeton has appointed Alex Barry to the new role of head of UK wholesale as firm consolidates its retail and strategic client channels.

Meanwhile, Mark Dunn, head of UK retail, will leave Franklin Templeton on 1 December.

Franklin Templeton stated that these changes will "further position" the firm to achieve its UK growth plans.

Barry's appointment will see him take on expanded responsibilities as he oversees all aspects of retail sales activities in the UK market.

Franklin Templeton to transition oversight of UK equity team to Martin Currie platform

He joined the fund house last year as part of the Legg Mason acquisition. He is currently head of UK strategic client group.

At Legg Mason he was head of UK sales where he was responsible for leading the distribution of Legg Mason funds to the UK wholesale and institutional market.

Prior to that he was at JP Morgan Asset Management where he spent nearly 20 years in various sales positions primarily in the UK.

Dunn has been at Franklin Templeton for seven years.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Rize ETF unveils fund targeting 'structural transition' towards cashless economy

Global ETPs attract over $1trn in first ten months of year

More on People moves

Matthew Beesley is to join Jupiter
People moves

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

Matthew Beesley will join in January 2022

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 10 November 2021 • 1 min read
Aviva Investors hires Chicago-based high yield manager Sau Mui
People moves

Aviva Investors adds new manager to global high yield team

Chicago-based fund manager

Alex Rolandi
clock 10 November 2021 • 1 min read
BNP Paribas' office
Fund management

BNPP AM boosts Sustainability Centre with five hires

Strenghtens firm’s sustainability capabilities

Jenny Turton
clock 09 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
16 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Retirement Planning Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 