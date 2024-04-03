Ex-Franklin Templeton UK wholesale head Alex Barry resurfaces at $127bn Japanese manager

Franklin Templeton’s former UK head of wholesale Alex Barry has resurfaced at Japanese asset manager Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management as head of distribution for the UK and Ireland.
His appointment, effective from last month, comes nearly 18 months after his departure from Franklin Templeton in October 2022, where he had worked since 2020 upon the firm's acquisition of Legg Mason. Prior to joining Legg Mason, Barry spent 19 years at JP Morgan Asset Management, where he was a managing director and held a number of senior positions in London and New York. He began his career at Fidelity International, working in telesales. Franklin Templeton's head of UK wholesale channel leaves firm "I am delighted to join SMDAM and bring my extensive experience to this fast-...
