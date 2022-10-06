Franklin Templeton's head of UK wholesale Channel leaves firm

Alex Barry (pictured) was the head of UK wholesale at Franklin Templeton.
Alex Barry (pictured) was the head of UK wholesale at Franklin Templeton.

Alex Barry left his role as head of UK wholesale Channel for Franklin Templeton on 30 September.

Meanwhile, Harry Reeves has been appointed to the newly created role of head of sales, UK wholesale, for the firm.

Reeves, who is currently business development director, UK wholesale, joined Franklin Templeton in 2020 as part of the Legg Mason acquisition.

Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

He will be responsible for wholesale sales activities in the UK market and will report to Martyn Gilbey, UK country head.

In addition, Colette Corveste, business development director, global financial institutions; Sophie Andrews, business development director, UK strategic partnerships; Mark Elliott, business development director, UK strategic partnerships and Lyes Fridi, head of UK business development support will report to Gilbey.

Franklin Templeton to transition oversight of UK equity team to Martin Currie platform

In a post on LinkedIn, Barry said that his five years at the firm "has been incredible", describing the time as "an amazing period with tumultuous markets, a merger and the pandemic as an unforgiving backdrop".

He added: "I am now looking forward to starting the next chapter of my career."

A spokesperson for Franklin Templeton said: "We would like to thank Alex for his many contributions to the firm and we wish him well in his future endeavours."

