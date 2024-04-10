Royal London AM chief distribution officer Rob Williams exits after 11 years

Ed Venner joins as chief client officer

clock • 1 min read

Royal London Asset Management's chief distribution officer Rob Williams is leaving the firm after an 11-year tenure.

He joined the firm from Skandia Investment Group, where he was chief sales and marketing officer. Williams also held senior marketing roles at JP Morgan Asset Management. Chief executive officer Hans Georgeson said Williams had been key in overseeing a "remarkable transformation" at RLAM.  Royal London AM launches Irish-domiciled US Equity fund "From developing our marketing and distribution capabilities to initiating our programme to deliver a first-class client experience, I would like to thank Rob for the strong legacy he leaves," he said.  The asset manager has hired Frankli...

