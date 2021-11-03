Franklin Templeton to transition oversight of UK equity team to Martin Currie platform

Colin Morton will continue to lead the team

clock • 2 min read
Franklin Templeton's UK country head Martin Gilbey
Image:

Franklin Templeton's UK country head Martin Gilbey

Franklin Templeton has announced the planned oversight transition of its UK equity team to the Martin Currie platform by 1 February 2022.

In the meantime, Martin Currie's current head of investment strategy and oversight Michael Browne has taken on extra responsibilities and joined the Franklin Templeton UK equity team's chain of oversight as a secondee on 1 October.

Colin Morton, head of UK equities, has since been reporting to Browne. - He was previously reporting to Canada-based Garey Aitken, CIO, developed markets equity, Franklin Templeton. The planned changes will make local UK oversight easier, the fund manager told Investment Week.

The fund manager emphasised that the planned oversight transition will not impact the way funds are managed or investment philosophy.

"The portfolio team, investment philosophy and strategy of the underlying funds will remain the same," Franklin Templeton stated.

Franklin Templeton hires for UK equity team

According to the firm, the Martin Currie platform will enable the UK equity team to benefit from local oversight allowing it to invest with "full independence" and supported by a collaborative environment of ESG leadership as well as a distribution approach that provides "specialist support" to the fund manager's sales team.

The fund manager highlighted that since the acquisition of Legg Mason for $4.5bn last July, it has been working closely with Martin Currie, which is known for its active equities in the UK retail market specifically focusing of emerging markets.

Mel Bucher, co-head of global distribution at Martin Currie, said: "We are excited that the Franklin UK Equity team will be joining the Martin Currie platform forming part of our strategic initiative to grow in the UK retail market."

Legg Mason funds ICVC range take on Franklin Templeton name

He added that the firm was looking forward to welcoming the team to the Martin Currie platform and partnering with the Franklin Templeton sales team.

"The addition of the Franklin UK Equity team alongside our existing range of funds puts Martin Currie in good stead to achieve our growth ambition for the UK retail market in partnership with Franklin Templeton."

Martyn Gilbey, UK country head at Franklin Templeton, said: "Martin Currie is a leading specialist investment manager in active equities with strong brand recognition and a long history in the UK retail market.

"We believe this upcoming change will provide a natural synergy, combining the recognised local brand of Martin Currie with the strong, long-term investment track record of the Franklin UK Equity team."

Colin Morton will continue to lead Franklin Templeton's UK equity investment team. In September, the team hired two new research members to its UK equity team as  portfolio manager Mark Hall retired.

Jo Rands and Courtney Westcarr joined the team as senior research analyst/fund manager and research analyst associate respectively.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

ESG-labelled funds outperform their 'conventional' counterparts over three and five years

BlackRock sells nearly half of THG stake at 10% discount - reports

More on People moves

HSBC is a 'laggard' when it comes to ESG
Equities

Stock Spotlight: One of the world's 'most polished PR machines' HSBC doubles profits in Q3

Asia drove majority of profits

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 03 November 2021 • 4 min read
Recoveries “do eventually end, by definition", says Morningstar
Equities

Morningstar: Value will significantly outperform growth

US equity positions reduced

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Partner Content: Is it time to explore the fourth industrial revolution?
Investment

Partner Content: Is it time to explore the fourth industrial revolution?

Three distinct groups of companies will benefit from the cloud value chain, say Capital Group’s experts

Capital Group
Capital Group
clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Industry Voice: Sustainable investing - the defining decades

28 October 2021 • 8 min read
03

Major asset managers disclose interim net zero targets as COP26 gets under way

01 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Apiramy Jeyarajah: 'We need to change the way we measure success'

01 November 2021 • 4 min read
06

FCA blocks employee email containing union petition - reports

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 