Franklin Templeton to transition oversight of UK equity team to Martin Currie platform

In the meantime, Martin Currie's current head of investment strategy and oversight Michael Browne has taken on extra responsibilities and joined the Franklin Templeton UK equity team's chain of oversight as a secondee on 1 October.

Colin Morton, head of UK equities, has since been reporting to Browne. - He was previously reporting to Canada-based Garey Aitken, CIO, developed markets equity, Franklin Templeton. The planned changes will make local UK oversight easier, the fund manager told Investment Week.

The fund manager emphasised that the planned oversight transition will not impact the way funds are managed or investment philosophy.

"The portfolio team, investment philosophy and strategy of the underlying funds will remain the same," Franklin Templeton stated.

According to the firm, the Martin Currie platform will enable the UK equity team to benefit from local oversight allowing it to invest with "full independence" and supported by a collaborative environment of ESG leadership as well as a distribution approach that provides "specialist support" to the fund manager's sales team.

The fund manager highlighted that since the acquisition of Legg Mason for $4.5bn last July, it has been working closely with Martin Currie, which is known for its active equities in the UK retail market specifically focusing of emerging markets.

Mel Bucher, co-head of global distribution at Martin Currie, said: "We are excited that the Franklin UK Equity team will be joining the Martin Currie platform forming part of our strategic initiative to grow in the UK retail market."

He added that the firm was looking forward to welcoming the team to the Martin Currie platform and partnering with the Franklin Templeton sales team.

"The addition of the Franklin UK Equity team alongside our existing range of funds puts Martin Currie in good stead to achieve our growth ambition for the UK retail market in partnership with Franklin Templeton."

Martyn Gilbey, UK country head at Franklin Templeton, said: "Martin Currie is a leading specialist investment manager in active equities with strong brand recognition and a long history in the UK retail market.

"We believe this upcoming change will provide a natural synergy, combining the recognised local brand of Martin Currie with the strong, long-term investment track record of the Franklin UK Equity team."

Colin Morton will continue to lead Franklin Templeton's UK equity investment team. In September, the team hired two new research members to its UK equity team as portfolio manager Mark Hall retired.

Jo Rands and Courtney Westcarr joined the team as senior research analyst/fund manager and research analyst associate respectively.