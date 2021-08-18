Legg Mason funds ICVC range take on Franklin Templeton name

Franklin Templeton said sub-funds name changes will not affect the investment objectives

As part of the integration process, the asset manager announced changes related to the Legg Mason Funds ICVC range and its sub-funds, starting with the authorised corporate director (ACD). The ACD changed from Legg Mason Investment Funds Limited to Franklin Templeton Fund Management Limited effective 7 August 2021.

As a result the name of the UK-domiciled Legg Mason Funds ICVC range changed to Franklin Templeton Funds II at the same time. The names of the underlying sub-funds also changed to reflect Franklin Templeton as the new ACD. The new names are:

"It is important to note that sub-funds name changes will not affect the investment objectives, policies or management style of the funds," the asset manager said.

Franklin Templeton acquired Legg Mason and its investment managers for $4.5bn in cash and assumed approximately $2bn of the firm's outstanding debt to secure the deal. The merged buy-side group had a combined $1.4trn in assets under management across its various teams at the time of the deal.