Franklin Templeton shuffles senior leadership roles following research hub launch

Franklin Templeton has launched its new Investment Institute – a research and knowledge-sharing hub of global market insights – leading to a reshuffle among senior leadership roles.

Head of equities Stephen Dover will become chief market strategist and head of the Investment Institute from 1 February.

His former role will be taken over by Terrence Murphy, the CEO of ClearBridge Investments - a US-based arm of Franklin Templeton division Legg Mason - who will expand his current role to cover the position.

Both Dover and Murphy will report to president and CEO of Franklin Templeton Jenny Johnson.

Commenting on the appointments and launch, Johnson said: "We are doubling down on what sets our firm apart—unmatched insight and research from experts on the ground in over 70 offices around the globe.

"Terrence Murphy has done a phenomenal job at ClearBridge, and I know he will be very effective in this expanded role. More broadly, this appointment demonstrates our commitment to propelling the business forward by harnessing the great talent across our organisation."

In his new role, Dover will prove market insights for Franklin Templeton and also lead the Investment Institute's operations. This will involve facilitating the sharing of research through multiple channels including bespoke data analysis, proprietary content and academic partnerships, according to the firm.

Dover said the new hub will "bring together our deep research capabilities and global insights" to enable "knowledge-sharing across the firm's multiple autonomous specialist investment managers".

"The ultimate mission of the Investment Institute is to provide research and data-driven insights for our clients to help them navigate the financial markets, armed with the power of our diverse investment expertise," he added.

In his new expanded role, Murphy will oversee the Franklin Equity, Franklin Mutual Series, Templeton Global Equity and Edinburgh Partners, Franklin Templeton emerging markets equity, and the local asset management developed markets equity teams, which account for a total of 250 investment professionals across a variety of global retail and institutional equity strategies.

He will also join the Franklin Templeton executive committee and will focus on setting strategy while "driving organisational growth for the collective Franklin Templeton equities business". The expanded role does not change Murphy's role as CEO of ClearBridge nor its operations.

He said: "I look forward to working with Franklin Templeton's equity specialist investment managers to optimise our business for the future.

"In a changing industry, my focus will be on expanding distribution for the equities business and ensuring the investment teams have the right talent pipeline and resources to support future growth and meet client needs."

Franklin Templeton is a California-based investment management firm with $1.5trn in assets under management, operating across more than 165 countries.

In August last year, it purchased US asset management firm Legg Mason after San Mateo-based parent group Franklin Resources made an all-cash offer for Legg Mason in a $4.5bn tie-up, which saw the firm take on $2bn of Legg Mason's outstanding debt.