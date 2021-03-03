Square Mile downgrades three M&G funds in latest ratings reshuffle

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has removed its rating on the Jupiter Distribution fund, which had been suspended in December 2020 on news that Alastair Gunn was leaving Jupiter and it would be managed by the multi-asset team, headed by Talib Sheikh.

"Following an update with the multi-asset team, Square Mile's analysts believe is very likely that the fund will be run in a different style and approach than it was previously," the firm said.

"Although Square Mile thinks Jupiter's plans for the fund are sensible, they are unlikely to be completed before Q3 2021 and so believes the most appropriate action at present is to remove the rating and monitor the fund's progress."

The three M&G funds downgraded from AA to A are Optimal Income, Corporate Bond and Strategic Corporate Bond funds, which despite having flexible all-weather strategies "the continued underperformance from duration positioning has become something of a structural position", according to Square Mile.

"This has created an unintended bias reducing the flexibility of the funds to adapt to evolving market conditions," it explained.

"While Square Mile still consider these funds to be compelling propositions managed by a highly experienced team, an A rating is more reflective of the analysts' conviction in the managers' ability to meet their performance aspirations."

Meanwhile, the Barings Emerging Market Debt Blended Total Return fund was awarded a AA rating on the back of an impressive emerging market debt franchise built at Barings since Ricardo Adrogue joined in 2013, with a structured process and a well-resourced investment team.

"While the high conviction, best ideas approach employed by the managers will tend to lead to a more volatile profile, Square Mile believes investors should be compensated with superior returns over the long term," it said.

The A rating for Royal London UK Equity Income fund was suspended on the announcement that Martin Cholwill, lead manager of the Royal London UK Equity Income fund, is to retire.

Richard Marwood will co-manage the fund alongside Cholwill during a transition period, Square Mile said.

"Although Mr Cholwill's official retirement date is yet to be confirmed, it will be at some point during 2021. Following the transition period, Marwood will be become the fund's sole manager. The fund's rating will be suspended until Square Mile can assess how the strategy will be run under Mr Marwood's leadership."

Legg Mason Brandywine Global Fixed Income was downgraded from AA to A after the managers' preference for emerging market debt over developed market debt led to "disappointing relative returns over a number of years", Square Mile stated.

Elsewhere, a raft of ratings were retained for the Trojan Income and Trojan Ethical Income funds, Janus Henderson Fixed Interest Monthly Income and seven of BNY Mellon's funds including its AA rated Global Dynamic Bond Institutional and Long Term Global Equity funds.