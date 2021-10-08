Karis Stander

A Fresh Take podcast: Episode 1

Investment

An exciting new feature

clock 08 October 2021 • 1 min read
2020: Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter force industry to refocus priorities

ESG

Business progress pointless without greater social awareness

clock 26 November 2020 •
#IAM... Marisa Hall

Industry

Fighting racism and prejudice in and out of the office

clock 23 November 2020 •
Cross-industry mentoring programme launched for senior black professionals

Industry

16 black professionals will be mentored

clock 08 October 2020 •
IW's 25th anniversary: From data to diversity - the changing face of the industry

Industry

The evolution of asset management since 1995

clock 07 February 2020 •
FCA's Megan Butler announced as keynote speaker for Women in Investment Festival

Industry

Joins fellow speakers Liz Field, Karis Stander and Bev Shah

clock 04 February 2020 •
Women in Investment: Face-to-face with Karis Stander

Industry

Catching up with the 2018 Women In Investment Awards winners

clock 18 October 2019 •
The asset management industry should be nurturing talent of modern-day Britain

Industry

Rethinking ways to attract and retain new talent

clock 19 June 2019 •
IA to 'challenge stereotypes' in investment industry with diversity campaign

Industry

Extends membership of Investment20/20

clock 28 June 2018 •
Investment 20/20's MD Stander: There is a lot more we can do to reach out to young people

Investment

Karis Stander, managing director of Investment 20/20, talks to Investment Week editor Katrina Lloyd about broadening the talent pool in investment management and challenging traditional recruitment practices.

clock 08 June 2018 •
