A Fresh Take podcast: Episode 1

In this episode, Kathleen Gallagher, features editor, speaks to four guests who represent the next generation of investment professionals and will share their thoughts on the world of investment and in particular the future of sustainability and ESG.

Anna Mercer, Square Mile

Bethan Dixon, Quilter Investors

Michaela Crisp, Wombat Investing

Alex Monk, Schroders

And to mark the launch of our new series we did a special feature with Karis Stander, managing director of diversity initiative Investment 20/20.

The podcast is also available on Spotify and will be available on Apple shortly.