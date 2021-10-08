A Fresh Take podcast: Episode 1

This is the first episode of A Fresh Take, an Investment Week podcast where we speak to members of the asset management industry with a variety of backgrounds about how they see the sector.
In this episode, Kathleen Gallagher, features editor, speaks to four guests who represent the next generation of investment professionals and will share their thoughts on the world of investment and in particular the future of sustainability and ESG.
- Anna Mercer, Square Mile
- Bethan Dixon, Quilter Investors
- Michaela Crisp, Wombat Investing
- Alex Monk, Schroders
And to mark the launch of our new series we did a special feature with Karis Stander, managing director of diversity initiative Investment 20/20.
Listen to the episode here:
The podcast is also available on Spotify and will be available on Apple shortly.