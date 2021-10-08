A Fresh Take podcast: Episode 1

An exciting new feature

clock • 1 min read
A Fresh Take podcast: Episode 1

This is the first episode of A Fresh Take, an Investment Week podcast where we speak to members of the asset management industry with a variety of backgrounds about how they see the sector.

In this episode, Kathleen Gallagher, features editor, speaks to four guests who represent the next generation of investment professionals and will share their thoughts on the world of investment and in particular the future of sustainability and ESG.

  • Anna Mercer, Square Mile
  • Bethan Dixon, Quilter Investors
  • Michaela Crisp, Wombat Investing
  • Alex Monk, Schroders

And to mark the launch of our new series we did a special feature with Karis Stander, managing director of diversity initiative Investment 20/20. 

Listen to the episode here:

 

The podcast is also available on Spotify and will be available on Apple shortly. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Aviva Investors to issue second property payment on 18 Oct

Blackfinch Renewable European Income is latest trust to defer IPO

More on Investment

Shayan Ratnasingam of Liontrust Multi-Asset team
Investment

Finding diversification beyond commercial property

Property can offer downside protection

Shayan Ratnasingam
clock 08 October 2021 • 4 min read
Jerry Polacek is group lead of the Ecofin US RNEW
Investment

Paving the road from COP26 to a decarbonised US power grid

US still too reliant on fossil fuels

Jerry Polacek
clock 07 October 2021 • 4 min read
Fiona Frick of Unigestion
Investment

Competition and collaboration: Active versus passive managers

Do active managers have an ESG advantage?

Fiona Frick
clock 07 October 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Cineworld bounces back on Bond boost but structural changes remain a concern for cinema

04 October 2021 • 5 min read
04

Investment can help solve Britain's broken housing market

05 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

BMO postpones REIT IPO as sector challenges cause volatility

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
06

Former Quilter directors to launch wealth management firm

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
14 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Briefing - Channel Islands

Register now
Trustpilot

 