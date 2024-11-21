Women over 50 heavily unrepresented in investment management workforce

According to the IA's Culture, Talent and Inclusion report, there is an 18% gap between the proportion of 50–64-year-old women and men working in the investment management industry, with women from this age bracket accounting for just 8% of the workforce. This is larger than the industry-wide discrepancy between male and female employees overall, which stands at 53% and 41%, respectively. The IA's research showed that increasing care responsibilities for children and aging parents begin to impact women over 35, and the menopause is thought to be an impact on middle-aged women's abil...