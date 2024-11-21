Women over 50 heavily unrepresented in investment management workforce

Women aged 50 to 64 are 8% of staff

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Women over 50 are noticeably underrepresented compared to female presence within the sector at other age demographics, a study from the Investment Association has found.

According to the IA's Culture, Talent and Inclusion report, there is an 18% gap between the proportion of 50–64-year-old women and men working in the investment management industry, with women from this age bracket accounting for just 8% of the workforce.  This is larger than the industry-wide discrepancy between male and female employees overall, which stands at 53% and 41%, respectively.  The IA's research showed that increasing care responsibilities for children and aging parents begin to impact women over 35, and the menopause is thought to be an impact on middle-aged women's abil...

