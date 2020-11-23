IAM... Marisa Hall

In the third article of the series, editor Lauren Mason speaks to co-head of the Thinking Ahead Group Marisa Hall about the words she has chosen that best portray her identity as part of the #IAM campaign.

# IAM... a mother

My first experience with racism happened when I came to this country from Trinidad & Tobago, and started working in Leeds. When I was waiting for the bus, a man told me to go back to Africa.

My second experience happened at the very same bus stop, when a group of teenagers walked past and called me the 'N' word. I approached these experiences with a sense of disbelief.

It was not hurtful, I just did not understand it because I had never experienced it before.

When it started to become really hurtful, however, was when my family and I moved to a village in East Yorkshire. My oldest daughter, aged four at the time, started attending the local primary school. Within two weeks, she started being racially abused.

I felt like a failure, because how could I put my child into that situation? I did not find out about this until a few nights later, when my daughter started crying as I put her to bed.

I asked why she was upset, and she told me what had happened. What was most hurtful was that I found it out from her and I had not heard from the school.

We arranged a meeting with the bully's parents and they said that they agree with their son and do not want black people living in their village. I had never heard somebody openly admit to being racist before.

In the adult space, #TalkAboutBlack is really important. But in our family - even though it is controversial - we do not differentiate between people by saying they are white, or black.

I do not want my kids to grow up defined by their race. I want them to define who they are, and only then will I have that difficult conversation with them.

My kids are so young and loving, it would break my heart to explain to them that somebody might not like them because of their skin colour. At least for now.

I am a mother, and I am determined to create a better world for my children so that when they grow up, people will not feel emboldened to call them names because they know this is not the thing to do. That is my mission.

I wrote this after we saw a confluence of tragedies - George Floyd's murder; [former Franklin Templeton employee] Amy Cooper and the weaponisation of privilege; the disproportionate effect Covid-19 was having on ethnic minorities because of socioeconomic disadvantages; and the 'all lives matter' backlash following the Black Lives Matter movement.

That does not mean we cannot focus on ridding the world of all discrimination but, at that point, Black Lives Matter came to the fore because that was where we needed to focus. History has shown us that injustices happen in parallel - when slavery was abolished, women still did not have the right to vote. And when women in America were given the right to vote, that was just for white women.

We have to remember many groups are experiencing discrimination right now. However, I can be a voice for aspects of my identity. And I am saddened by the discrimination. I am saddened by the tragedies that seem to keep on repeating themselves, and saddened by the constant denial that this does not exist.

The dilution of our lived experience is gaslighting, to some extent. When someone says "you are just playing the race card", or, "what are you talking about? I do not think they meant to be racist", it is denying me, and so many other black people, of our own experiences.

This often happens through microaggressions in the workplace. People say "we do not see anything racist happening" or "we do not see colour", or "we can prove our policies are fair", but it is what lies beneath.

I recently did a mentoring session for young black people, and the stories they told me were harrowing. One person was told they laugh too loudly and that everyone else in the office is quiet.

Another young lady was eating KFC during her lunch break and she was told: "We do not eat KFC here - we do Pret".

Often, our lived experience is that someone always has something to say about what we do and how we are doing it, and systemic racism runs deeper than name calling.

Our job is to share that experience. Do not deny us our humanity.