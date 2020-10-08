Cross-industry mentoring programme launched for senior black professionals

KPMG's Rose St. Louis is among the 16 mentees selected for the pilot

Investment20/20 and #talkaboutblack, part of The Diversity Project, have teamed up to launch a cross-industry mentoring programme for senior black professionals in investment management.

The pilot scheme will give match 16 black professionals who have around 15 years' plus experience in the industry with 16 C-suite industry leaders from different investment management companies.

The programme aims to help senior black professionals to develop, thrive and progress into senior executive roles.

It will also provide reverse mentoring to current executive leaders by allowing them to benefit from and act upon insight into the lived experiences of black people in the industry.

Karis Stander, managing director of Investment20/20, said the cross transfer of skills, knowledge and experience will help provide a catalyst for senior black professionals to progress to "the very top".

"The absence of black representation within our industry's senior leadership is striking, and so deliberate and meaningful action needs to be taken to address this imbalance.

"We simply cannot serve our diverse society effectively if our senior leadership teams don not reflect the people we serve."

The mentoring is expected to last for at least one year, with regular sessions every eight weeks.

The participants will also attend an annual networking event with other leaders on the programme to further establish cross-industry networks.

The programme's impact and effectiveness will be measured through pre- and post-programme evaluations, which will be required from both the mentor and the mentee.

"The dearth of ethnic minority representation at the c-suite level within the investment industry is sadly all too well known," said Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management.

"This becomes even more stark when looking at black people. There are a handful of black leaders in the industry, all of whom are very talented. However, unless we see any form of progress to the senior executive level, we risk a lost generation of potential candidates."

The following 15 individuals have been selected to act as mentors for the pilot:

Matthew Beesley, CIO, Artemis

Caroline Connellan, CEO, Brooks MacDonald

Cuan Coulter, head of State Street Global Advisors EMEA

Jonathan DeSimone, CEO Designate, Alcentra

Philippe D'Orgeval, head of UK, AXA IM

Andrew Formica, CEO, Jupiter AM

Peter Harrison, CEO, Schroders

Pete Horrell, chair and CEO of Fidelity Holdings (UK)

Tjalling Halbertsma, managing director, Eaton Vance Management International

Rick Lacaille, EVP & Global CIO, State Street Global Advisors

Rachel Lord, senior managing director, head of EMEA, BlackRock

Joanna Munro, CIO, HSBC GAM

Michelle Scrimgeour, CEO, LGIM

Keith Skeoch, chairman ASI Research Institute, Standard Life Aberdeen

Patrick Thomson, CEO EMEA, JP Morgan AM

Richard Watts, CIO, BMO GAM.

The following 16 individuals have been selected to be mentored for the pilot:

John Adu, co-head of ETF Distribution, JP Morgan AM

Obe Ejikeme, fund manager, quantitative equity analyst, Carmignac

Hywel Franklin, head of European equities, Mirabaud

Ovo Gharoro, head of investment data strategy, M&G;

Marisa Hall, co-head of Thinking Ahead Institute, Willis Towers Watson

Nicolas Janvier, head of US equities, EMEA, Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Didier Lambert, managing director, JP Morgan AM

Gavin Lewis, head of UK LGPS, BlackRock

Henry Odogwu, head of UK institutional sales, iShares &Wealth, BlackRock

Remi Olu-Pitan, global head of multi-asset income, Schroders

Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multi-asset funds, LGIM

Kassie Siwo-Gasa, head of digital marketing, LGIM

Rose St. Louis, director, KPMG

Jacqueline Taiwo, associate general counsel, TowerBrook Capital Partners

Vannessa Whitehead, risk and compliance investments technical manager, EMEA, Standard Life Aberdeen

Daryl Wright, head of product and investment Management, Lumyna Investments.