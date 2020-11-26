2020: Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter force industry to refocus priorities

This year, Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement have resulted in a refocus of priorities in the investment management industry, not just as businesses but also as responsible employers. This refocus is in line with the purpose and ethos of Investment20/20.

With Covid-19, we are halfway through a second national lockdown in England, and well into the youth employment crisis.

Recent research from the London School of Economics shows a staggering one in ten 16 to 25-year-olds have lost their job since the start of the pandemic - double the rate of those over 25 - and if that was not bad enough, 58% of young people have also experienced a fall in their earnings too compared with 42% across the rest of the working population.

#IAM... Gavin Lewis

It is precisely because of this that the investment management industry must demonstrate to young people that their skills and perspectives are valuable to our industry.

Building diversity

As the careers and talent solution for the investment management industry, Investment20/20 has not been immune to the impacts of Covid-19.

To ensure our mission of building a diverse pipeline of talent for our industry was not knocked off course by the pandemic, we adapted quickly and innovated to a changing operating environment, both in March and more recently at the start of the new academic year in September.

With the new academic year well underway, we have invested heavily in our digital resources and embedding ourselves on university campuses through our Virtual Careers Insight programme.

This programme, consisting of four digital sessions, is held weekly at universities where investment management employers talk directly to students on the purpose of the industry and the career paths open to them.

Standard Life Aberdeen and Fidelity sign letter demanding action on black inclusion

Only a few weeks ago we also launched the - now entirely virtual - third year of our award-winning Think Investments programme. The programme takes two separate cohorts of Year 13 students and university students from diverse backgrounds through a series of interactive masterclasses that help them build confidence, knowledge and industry networks, and apply for entry roles including apprenticeships and trainee positions in investment management firms.

These new digital channels have allowed us to expand our horizons and speak directly to students in the furthest corners of the UK about the opportunities our industry can offer them - outreach that simply would not have been possible before Covid-19.

From the University of the Highlands and Islands to Birmingham City University; the University of South Wales to Queen Mary, University of London, we are shouting loudly about the careers in our industry still available to young people across the length and breadth of the country.