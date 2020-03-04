Kames Capital

Aegon-owned investment manager

Kames Capital is a specialist investment management business based in Edinburgh and London and owned by Aegon. Its UK and international clients include wealth managers, financial advisers, family offices, pension funds, financial institutions, government agencies and individuals. Kames Capital's heritage dates back to 1831, when the Scottish Equitable Life Assurance Society was founded. It currently has £44.2bn in AUM (as of 31 December 2017).