CanLife reopens UK property fund

Canada Life Asset Management (CanLife) has reopened the LF CanLife UK Property ACS, with effect from 8 October.

Following the latest valuation of the fund the 185-day notice period for trades, which was implemented on 19 March instead of the suspensions seen across the industry, has been removed, which "effectively means the funds have re-opened".

As a result, the firm's life and pension funds, which are invested in the ACS, have also removed their deferral periods and can once again be traded.

Since the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors removed its material valuation uncertainty clause on "all UK real estate" on 9 September, some property funds have chosen to reopen while others remain closed.

St James's Place reopened its funds the same day, Columbia Threadneedle reopened on 17 September, Royal London Asset Management reopened on 30 September and altered the dealing arrangements pertaining to its property funds and Legal & General Investment Management is set to open its on 13 October.

The UK property funds of Aberdeen Standard Investments, Kames Capital, Janus Henderson, Aviva and M&G all remain suspended, although M&G's first suspended in December 2019, rather than March 2020.

BMO has reopened its Property Growth and Income fund, although its UK Property fund remains suspended.