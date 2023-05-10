Nedgroup hires veteran bond fund duo to launch fixed income multi-boutique

Roberts retired after a career spanning 34 years in August 2022. His last role was head of global bonds at Liontrust Asset Management, where he worked for over four years. He previously worked as head of fixed income at Aegon Asset Management, formerly Kames Capital, for nearly five years.

Ralph spent over 16 years at Artemis Investment Management, where she set up and managed the £1.8 billion Artemis Strategic Bond fund from 2005 to September 2021. She was also the lead fund manager on the Artemis High Income from 2014 until her departure.

David Roberts retires after more than three decades in industry

The duo of fixed income managers will run an active global bond fund as the first launch of the boutique's in-house managed strategies. The platform will feature a range of active investment strategies "characterised by deep alignment of client and fund manager interests", the firm said.

"We want to facilitate start-up boutiques to better serve the needs of our clients and provide a wider range of investment opportunity. We can create a more diverse fund management sector for the benefit of the end investor," said Tom Caddick, managing director at Nedgroup.

"I am thrilled to launch our innovative structure with two conviction managers I have known and respected for over 20 years."

After a hiatus of less than a year, Roberts said he came back from retirement and back to active investing "because market conditions are too compelling to ignore".

"After a couple of years when return expectations were negative, we are back in an environment where fixed income is once again a diversifier, a very attractive alternative to equities. The old normal," he said.

Ralph added: "Many have been waiting a decade for this type of entry point and the possibility of earning significant, long term positive returns without the need to venture into the dark, equity-like corners of the bond market."