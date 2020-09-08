'Sentiment needs to be backed up by facts': What next for Tesla?

Zehrid Osmani, manager of the Legg Mason IF Martin Currie European Unconstrained fund
We prefer the picks and shovels of the electric vehicle industry, rather than the end manufacturers like Tesla. About 40% of the cost of an EV is in the battery.
Despite its imperfections, lithium-ion is the technology of choice for all of the automakers.
Even if a superior, commercially scalable, alternative battery technology were to be discovered in the short term, we believe automakers are all-in on lithium-ion, for the next decade at least, given their capital commitment to the technology.
As such, we see investment attractions in the battery integrators where an oligopolistic structure looks to be forming, comprising the Koreans' LG Chem, and Samsung SDI, together with the Chinese national champion CATL and Tesla's partner, Panasonic of Japan.
