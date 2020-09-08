'Sentiment needs to be backed up by facts': What next for Tesla?

Malcolm McPartlin, co-manager of the Kames Global Sustainable Equity fund





One of the questions we have been asking ourselves has been what, if anything, has the Covid-19 crisis changed our thinking on.





We feel that one of the major structural trends to have meaningfully benefitted from this crisis has been the shift away from the carbon-centred economy.





Many companies are involved in the advancement of this transition, none more so than Tesla. We have been impressed with the operational progress the company has made over the past several years, as it ramps up electrical vehicle (EV) production and grows its model range.





Tesla is an industry altering disrupter that is changing the face of the auto sector from how cars are powered, to how they are designed, manufactured and even sold.





The company's continuous innovation and pace of execution has put them in pole position to capitalise on the societal shift to EVs.





CEO Musk has had the strategic vision and operational acumen to change an industry. We believe when we look back in ten years' time Tesla will have disrupted more than just the auto industry.