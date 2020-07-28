Three 'safe haven' equity picks from fund managers

With the pandemic battering the industry left, right and centre, investors could be forgiven for being reluctant to put money in meaningful holdings.

But which companies could prove the exceptions to the rule - and prove good investments? Three experts reveal their choices to Investment Week.

Vincent McEntegart, investment manager at Kames Capital

Boards of companies have been keen to retain capital and not pay dividends, but we are of the view that the case for income securities will be stronger than ever going forward, particularly with interest rates likely to stay lower for even longer and bond yields lower than ever.

That means the demand for assets that have any kind of sustainable income is going to be huge.

Gravis' Norris: Winners and losers in the pandemic-hit property world

There will be a higher multiple that can be justified for any security that can pay an attractive dividend and we think the market will be willing to pay that multiple.

In what has been a difficult year for dividend equities, income investors can still rely on the "dividend aristocrats" in consumer staples and pharmaceuticals.

Investors looking for income and growth might consider Taiwan Semiconductor, for example. It is a market leader in manufacturing semiconductors used in phones, tablets and computers.

In a cyclical sector, the company's leading technology trumps cyclicality.

Simon Young, portfolio manager, UK equities at AXA IM

Dividend income is likely to take a battering for many investors this year due to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

One company where the future may as bright as the past is Telecom Plus, a FTSE 250 company that more than 650,00 household customers will know better as Utility Warehouse.

Telecom Plus supplies everyday, essential services - energy, broadband, mobile and insurance - in one bill. It does not advertise, instead selling via a network of over 45,000 partners.

Value of 'remarkable' Tesla still underappreciated by markets, according to fund managers

The company has always sought to offer its customers great value, a point that has been recognised by both Which? and Moneywise.

For many companies, Covid-19 has been a very unwelcome bump in the road, but for Telecom Plus looming job cuts in the wider economy provide an opportunity for growth.

The company is experiencing a large pick up in partner numbers as people are taking the opportunity to earn some extra money as sales partners.

Unlike the traditional 'Big 6' competitors, Telecom Plus has much lower capital requirements to fund its growth, meaning that it has been historically able to pay out a large proportion of earnings as dividends.

The dividend has grown at 10% per annum over the past ten years and was raised by 10% in the year to the end of March 2020. The historic yield is 4.1%.

Nick Langley, portfolio manager of the Legg Mason IF ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income fund

SSE Plc owns regulated electricity and gas network assets in the UK and is becoming a key local renewable-exposed name.

The company pays an attractive dividend (next year expected to be 6%+ yield) and has a number of near term catalysts likely to drive capital growth in the share price including the sale of assets, final investment decisions on new green projects and a final regulatory decision.

Having recently provided clarity on future strategy and commitment to dividend growth, the company is likely to announce a number of positives in H2 2020, potentially the sale of the 'not so green' gas production and other businesses to invest the proceeds into renewable focussed network and wind projects.

This will also improve the company's ESG credentials, which often attracts new shareholders and sources of capital.

The energy regulator Ofgem this month released its draft determination, which was a little harsher than the market expected in relation to forward network expenditure and allowed returns, both of which drive longer term earnings and dividend growth.

Generally the position improves for the final determination, due in December, and history has shown that the best time to buy these regulated companies is after the draft decision but prior to the final.

In addition, and over the longer term, the company will likely benefit from a public policy tilted toward improving the mix of renewable energy and push for offshore wind in the UK on the path to net zero.

SSE trades ex-dividend of 56p on 23 July.