Aegon AM retires Kames Capital name as it completes brand refresh

Aegon Asset Management has retired both the Kames Capital and TKP Investments brands as it completes the final step of its brand refresh.

The 'Beyond Borders' refresh also saw the firm bring together its regional businesses in a single operating structure in February this year, while also creating four global investment platforms: fixed income, real assets, equities and multi-asset & solutions.

Aegon AM, which currently manages £331bn, hopes the refresh will allow the firms to "bring the breadth and depth of its global investment research and expertise to its clients across the world, while maintaining local customer focus and servicing".

With the retirement of the Kames and TKP brands, the firm's range of investment products will see the prefix changed from Kames to Aegon, and it is insistent the refresh will not alter the firm's investment processes.

Bas NieuweWeme, CEO Aegon AM, said: "Our new brand proposition, investing ‘Beyond Borders' reflects the global business we are today; advancing beyond borders, expanding our knowledge and leveraging our strategies for our client base.

"We believe we stand out for our global research and asset-class expertise, pursuit of consistent and long-term outperformance, and focus on providing excellence in servicing the unique needs of our clients locally. Indeed, within each of our four investment platforms we will continue to offer a distinct product suite.

"We will continue focusing on being a responsible investor in the communities we are living in. By leveraging our well-resourced, dedicated responsible investing team, we aim to increase the number of ESG, sustainable and impact strategies to help meet the increasing demand of our clients."