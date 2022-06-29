RLAM taps Western AM for wholesale distribution role

John Parkins joins the firm

clock • 1 min read
Parkins will help strengthen distribution across Europe
Image:

Parkins will help strengthen distribution across Europe

Royal London Asset Management has added to its wholesale distribution team, in a push to expand its offering to overseas investors.

John Parkins joins RLAM's wholesale distribution team, where he will develop client relationships and strengthen distribution across Europe.

He spent three years working in sales at Western Asset Management, where he focused on the wholesale market for UK and Europe.

Parkins previously spent seven years at Kames Capital, now Aegon Asset Management, where he worked across distribution, latterly as country head for Switzerland.

RLAM sees AUM hit record levels in 2021

Head of wholesale at RLAM Phil Reid said: "We see significant opportunities to expand our international reach. John Parkins brings an established track record of working with financial institutions across Europe, particularly in the Swiss market, and his skillset and relationships will be highly valuable as we increase the extent to which we engage with overseas intermediaries."

James Elks also joins the firm from JO Hambro Capital Management to drive institutional business development. He spent nearly eight years as a director at JOHCM's institutional business and previously worked across similar distribution roles at Martin Currie Investment Management.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Market conditions shake up priorities at UK investment firms

G7 contemplates energy cap to ward off costs

More on Business roles

Matthew Beesley will become CEO of Jupiter in October
Companies

Industry reaction: Jury is out on possibility of Jupiter turnaround

Taking over in October

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 28 June 2022 • 3 min read
Desiree Fixler joins the board of VentureESG 14 months after dismissal from DWS.
ESG

DWS whistleblower Desiree Fixler joins board of ESG investment non-profit

Dismissed in April 2021

Georgie Lee
clock 21 June 2022 • 1 min read
Sam Smith will step down after 24 years
Business roles

finnCap CEO steps down

John Farrugia appointed

Georgie Lee
clock 21 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

The best and worst performing UK portfolios since Brexit

22 June 2022 • 4 min read
02

Industry reaction: Jury is out on possibility of Jupiter turnaround

28 June 2022 • 3 min read
03

Jupiter's Formica to retire in October

28 June 2022 • 1 min read
04

Stock Spotlight: Wizz Air remains firmly grounded as sky-high fuel costs take toll

27 June 2022 • 6 min read
05

Industry Voice: Green bonds - a powerful way to take climate action

23 June 2022 • 8 min read
06

Baillie Gifford's UK arm sees funds under management drop £7.2bn

22 June 2022 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot