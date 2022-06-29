RLAM taps Western AM for wholesale distribution role

John Parkins joins RLAM's wholesale distribution team, where he will develop client relationships and strengthen distribution across Europe.

He spent three years working in sales at Western Asset Management, where he focused on the wholesale market for UK and Europe.

Parkins previously spent seven years at Kames Capital, now Aegon Asset Management, where he worked across distribution, latterly as country head for Switzerland.

RLAM sees AUM hit record levels in 2021

Head of wholesale at RLAM Phil Reid said: "We see significant opportunities to expand our international reach. John Parkins brings an established track record of working with financial institutions across Europe, particularly in the Swiss market, and his skillset and relationships will be highly valuable as we increase the extent to which we engage with overseas intermediaries."

James Elks also joins the firm from JO Hambro Capital Management to drive institutional business development. He spent nearly eight years as a director at JOHCM's institutional business and previously worked across similar distribution roles at Martin Currie Investment Management.