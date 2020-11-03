BMO positions UK Property for December reopening as ASI lifts Global Real Estate suspension

The funds are set to reopen after suspending in March

BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) is set to reopen its UK Property Fund by 14 December, while Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) seeks to lift its Global Real Estate fund’s suspension on 16 November.

In a statement, BMO GAM said it anticipated achieving its target level of liquidity by 14 December, which would allow the firm to reopen the BMO UK Property fund and its feeder.

However it also caveated that the UK property market could remain "significantly impacted" by Covid-19 and Brexit, which "may affect the ability to realise liquidity in the manner currently planned".

The net asset value (NAV) price for the funds has swung from ‘Offer' to ‘Bid', reflecting the fund managers' attempts to continue increasing liquidity through identified asset sales.

This will result in a reduction in price of 5.45% and the firm expects the ‘Bid' pricing to remain until positive net inflows resume and the fund is actively acquiring new assets.

BMO GAM reopened its Property Growth & Income fund in June.

Normal dealing in the ASI Global Real Estate fund will resume on 16 November, with 12 noon marking the first valuation point since the fund suspended on 18 March 2020.

It will begin collecting regular monthly payments in relation to the fund on 1 December 2020.

Last month, ASI announced it would lift the suspension of its £1.6bn AUM Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate and £900m AUM Aberdeen UK Property funds on 16 November.

Since the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors removed its material valuation uncertainty clause on "all UK real estate" on 9 September, some property funds have chosen to reopen while others remain closed.

St James's Place reopened its funds on 9 September, Columbia Threadneedle reopened on 17 September, Royal London Asset Management reopened on 30 September and altered the dealing arrangements pertaining to its property funds, and Legal & General Investment Management reopened its funds on 13 October.

Along with Janus Henderson, the UK property funds of Kames Capital, Aviva and M&G all remain suspended.