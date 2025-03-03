Tyndall poaches Jupiter's James Bowmaker for head of equity research role

Tyndall Investment Management has hired former Jupiter Asset Management investment manager James Bowmaker as head of equity research and deputy fund manager.
Bowmaker will support Simon Murphy, lead manager of the VT Tyndall Unconstrained UK Income fund, on the strategy and aim to cultivate and enhance the equity research process across Tyndall. He joins with nearly two decades of experience in financial services, including two years as an equity analyst at Barings Asset Management, over eight years as a deputy fund manager at Old Mutual Global Investors and, more recently, a stint at Merian Global Investors before it was acquired by Jupiter in 2020. Tyndall IM hires Anthony Snowden as investment director as it expands private client team...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes