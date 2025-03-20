Brickwood AM launches second value fund broadening out to global equities

The firm launched its inaugural mandate last month, initially focusing on UK equities. Ben Whitmore's Brickwood AM launches inaugural fund The TM Brickwood Global Value fund will aim to outperform the MSCI All Country World index (ACWI), net of fees, over a rolling five-year period, sticking with the areas of expertise of co-managers Ben Whitmore and Dermot Murphy. Whitmore left his former firm Jupiter Asset Management after a 17-year career focusing on value investing to set up Brickwood AM last year, with Dermot following suit soon after. The global fund will invest at least ...