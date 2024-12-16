Jupiter AM poaches Selina Tyler from Lombard Odier for head of UK role

Jupiter Asset Management has appointed Selina Tyler as the firm’s head of UK, the latest in a raft of hires at the firm, Investment Week can reveal.
Set to take up her new role in spring next year, Tyler will join from Lombard Odier Investment Managers, leaving her role as head of UK wholesale. Until she joins, John Morrison will remain as Jupiter's interim head of UK, before returning to his role of deputy head of UK upon her arrival. Investors pull £1.6bn from Jupiter's value desk in three months as Whitmore exit nears Prior to her three-and-a-half years at Lombard Odier, Tyler was head of UK wholesale at Mirabaud Asset Management, before which she spent over six years at Federated Hermes as director of UK sales. She wa...
