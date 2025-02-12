Jupiter teams up with HANetf to launch first active ETF

Jupiter Asset Management has partnered with white-label ETF specialist HANetf to launch the Jupiter Global Government Bond Active UCITS ETF.
The newly launched strategy is Jupiter's first ETF, which seeks to outperform traditional sovereign bond investments by providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of developed and emerging market government debt, with a low correlation to equities and other risk assets. Its investment strategy focuses on recognising mispricing in the sovereign bond market, with the strategy's contrarian approach looking to take advantage of opportunities where there is a notable difference between the "perceived and actual economic conditions". European active ETFs double their AUM as ...
