Jupiter teams up with HANetf to launch first active ETF

Focused on global government bonds

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Jupiter Asset Management has partnered with white-label ETF specialist HANetf to launch the Jupiter Global Government Bond Active UCITS ETF.

The newly launched strategy is Jupiter's first ETF, which seeks to outperform traditional sovereign bond investments by providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of developed and emerging market government debt, with a low correlation to equities and other risk assets. Its investment strategy focuses on recognising mispricing in the sovereign bond market, with the strategy's contrarian approach looking to take advantage of opportunities where there is a notable difference between the "perceived and actual economic conditions". European active ETFs double their AUM as ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Ruffer manager Duncan MacInnes leaves firm with immediate effect

North American equities take lead in FE fundinfo's top-rated passive funds

More on ETFs

European ETF flows smash previous record in 2024's final quarter
ETFs

European ETF flows smash previous record in 2024's final quarter

Equity ETFs taking lead

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 23 January 2025 • 2 min read
Invesco launches S&P 500 Equal Weight Swap ETF
ETFs

Invesco launches S&P 500 Equal Weight Swap ETF

To offer different replication methods

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 17 January 2025 • 2 min read
7IM's Ben Kumar: The debate around the passive pendulum swinging too far
ETFs

7IM's Ben Kumar: The debate around the passive pendulum swinging too far

'A catastrophic event' highly unlikely

Ben Kumar
clock 05 December 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot