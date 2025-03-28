Jupiter Merlin founder Algy Smith-Maxwell to retire in June

Smith-Maxwell told Jupiter he will be retiring from the firm "to focus on growing the audience for his highly successful podcast" that covers investment, a spokesperson told Investment Week. Jupiter outflows surge to £10.3bn amid value desk redemptions His departure comes after 32 years of managing client assets and being an "integral member of the Merlin team for the last 25 of them", they added. Smith-Maxwell is currently serving as director of research for the independent funds team, a position he has held since May 2021, when he stepped down from his portfolio management r...