This year's awards ceremony at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel had a musical theme of 'FMYA hits 30' and was hosted by TV presenter Vernon Kay, with support from the Mark De-Lisser choir and band. We were treated to an amazing performance on the night and raised money for charity Chickenshed, which works hard to support over 15,000 children and young people every year by providing a sanctuary and creating entertaining and outstanding theatre that celebrates diversity and inspires positive change. To read more on the Fund Manager of the Year Awards and the winners, click here.