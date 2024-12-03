GAM Star Continental European Equity fund stripped of Square Mile rating amid Niall Gallagher departure

The GAM Star Continental European Equity fund has been stripped of its Square Mile ‘A’ rating following news that its lead portfolio manager is set to leave the firm.
Analysts at investment consulting and research house Square Mile argued that Niall Gallagher's imminent departure to Jupiter Asset Management, alongside his colleagues Christopher Sellers and Chris Legg, will impact the fund to such an extent that its ‘A' rating should be removed. According to Square Mile, its analysts "view Gallagher as a critical element validating the strategy's ‘A' rating", for which reason a decision to revoke the rating was taken on the 19 November and revealed today (3 December). Jupiter poaches European equity team from GAM Investments Square Mile also de...
