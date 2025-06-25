US intervention in Iran-Israel conflict will likely leave nations without a trade deal

Tariff pause nears end

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 4 min read

The White House’s recent participation in the Israel-Iran war will likely lead to onlooking nations without a much-needed trade deal, as the foreign policy focuses on conflict resolution.

The US announced on Saturday (22 June) that it had carried out an "obliterating" attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, following days of denial and misdirection at the US' involvement by President Donald Trump. Jerome Powell warns of long term inflation if Trump settles on higher tariffs indefinitely In the past 24 hours a ceasefire, called for by the president, appears to have held between the two nations after a shaky start. Indeed, Trump has compared the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities to the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, although he told reporters at The Hague NA...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Warehouse REIT pivots away from Blackstone and agrees £485m Tritax deal

Federated Hermes launches Global Short Duration Bond fund just as asset class booms

More on US

Fed officials split on future rate cuts as impact of Trump's tariffs bears down
US

Fed officials split on future rate cuts as impact of Trump's tariffs bears down

To cut or not to cut

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 25 June 2025 • 3 min read
'Tension but not trauma' at equity market open as investors brace for Iran's response to US strikes
US

'Tension but not trauma' at equity market open as investors brace for Iran's response to US strikes

Strait of Hormuz could be targeted

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 23 June 2025 • 3 min read
Fed decision to hold rates 'inevitable' amid global trade uncertainty
US

Fed decision to hold rates 'inevitable' amid global trade uncertainty

A cut ‘would have been unwise’

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 19 June 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot