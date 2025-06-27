Deep Dive: Gold has room to run for those diving into miners

The gold price is up almost 30% year to date in US dollar terms, repeatedly hitting record highs in the process, according to data from MarketWatch. This comes off the back of a strong 2024 too and as Victoria Hasler, head of fund research at Hargreaves Lansdown, pointed out, the key drivers of this 18 month rally remain largely intact. Retail investors back gold to be most valuable asset class These include geopolitical uncertainty, lessening confidence in the US dollar as a safe haven and central bank buying. Central banks across the globe now hold 36,000 tonnes of gold, near ...