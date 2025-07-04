JPMAM's Katie Magee: US equities provide a lesson in long-term thinking

This period has been marked by significant fluctuations and sectoral rotations, offering a compelling lesson in the virtues of long-term thinking. The year began with a wave of optimism, buoyed by the anticipation of US President Donald Trump 2.0's growth-friendly initiatives and potential tax cuts. US beats expectations with 147,000 jobs added in June Investors hoped for minimal damage from tariff discussions and a similar optimism seems to prevail today. Yet, the path to this point has been anything but smooth. The markets have weathered a series of dramatic events that have t...