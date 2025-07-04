JPMAM's Katie Magee: US equities provide a lesson in long-term thinking

The midpoint of 2025 serves as an opportune moment to pause and reflect on the journey of the US equity markets over the past six months.
This period has been marked by significant fluctuations and sectoral rotations, offering a compelling lesson in the virtues of long-term thinking. The year began with a wave of optimism, buoyed by the anticipation of US President Donald Trump 2.0's growth-friendly initiatives and potential tax cuts. US beats expectations with 147,000 jobs added in June Investors hoped for minimal damage from tariff discussions and a similar optimism seems to prevail today. Yet, the path to this point has been anything but smooth. The markets have weathered a series of dramatic events that have t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes