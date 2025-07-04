JPMAM's Katie Magee: US equities provide a lesson in long-term thinking

Test of investor resolve

clock • 3 min read

The midpoint of 2025 serves as an opportune moment to pause and reflect on the journey of the US equity markets over the past six months.

This period has been marked by significant fluctuations and sectoral rotations, offering a compelling lesson in the virtues of long-term thinking. The year began with a wave of optimism, buoyed by the anticipation of US President Donald Trump 2.0's growth-friendly initiatives and potential tax cuts. US beats expectations with 147,000 jobs added in June Investors hoped for minimal damage from tariff discussions and a similar optimism seems to prevail today. Yet, the path to this point has been anything but smooth. The markets have weathered a series of dramatic events that have t...

Test of investor resolve

Katie Magee
clock 04 July 2025 • 3 min read
