Nearly half of Diversity Project's inaugural Pathway cohort secure promotions

2022-2024 Impact report

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Nearly half (45%) of the first cohort of female participants in the Diversity Project Pathway programme received promotions either during the programme or within six months after completion.

According to Diversity Project's 2022-2024 Impact Report, 27 out of 60 women from across 33 companies were promoted after taking part in the 2023 first edition of the programme, with 13 of the promotions being to a portfolio manager or investment decision-making role. Invesco, one of the contributors to the programme's development and delivery, has reported that four of its 17 participants in the programme received promotions. Diversity Project launches third Pathway Programme with track for traders Of these, two were promoted to new roles, one moved into a position with greater re...

