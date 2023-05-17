PE-backed Titan Wealth acquires Ravenscroft's UK investment management business

Adds £600m AUM

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read
Ravenscroft's investment management business will integrate will Titan Wealth's network to enable 'greater distribution of the investment and advisory offering that form part of our client to custody solutions and services'.
Image:

Ravenscroft's investment management business will integrate will Titan Wealth's network to enable 'greater distribution of the investment and advisory offering that form part of our client to custody solutions and services'.

Titan Wealth Holdings has acquired Ravenscroft’s UK-based investment management business adding £600m in assets under management.

Titan Wealth said it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Ravenscroft's offices in Peterborough and Bishop's Stortford which provide discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to nearly 2,300 clients -  subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

Titan Asset Management appoints NED to serve as Consumer Duty champion

The deal follows Titan's purchase of Kettering-based Telford Mann Pensions & Investments in January and takes its total AUM to £9.4bn.

In February, the consolidator announced it had secured backing from US-based private equity house Parthenon Capital. 

The majority of Ravenscroft's clients are based across Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

The Peterborough operation's investment proposition is largely bespoke, investing predominantly in funds and with some equities. The Bishop's Stortford office is primarily based on model-style portfolios. Both teams will transfer to Titan Wealth.

Titan Wealth joint CEO and head of mergers and acquisitions Andrew Fearon said: "Ravenscroft is a well-run business possessing a high-quality, loyal client base. The business will integrate with our network, enabling greater distribution of the investment and advisory offering that form part of our client to custody solutions and services."

Tavistock revenues jump 14% amid year of acquisitions

Ravenscroft group CEO Jon Ravenscroft added: "Titan has acquired a number of asset management firms in accordance with its growth strategy and we have spent a considerable amount of time ensuring they were the correct fit.

"Titan has the same ‘client first' ethos and I'm confident that this development is the right move for our UK teams and their clients. It will also allow Ravenscroft to focus on the offshore market - which we know extremely well - where the large majority of our clients, shareholders and staff remain."

Related Topics

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

Consumer Duty: FCA finds some firms do not pass fair value test

FCA takes data-led approach to help cut financial crime

Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage must 'clear the air' over start-up investments

17 May 2023 • 7 min read
02

Ninety One outflows reach £10.6bn in year of 'significant headwinds'

17 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

Scottish Mortgage NAV slumps 17% as investors flee growth

17 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

No Bloomberg and no intraday performance: Inside Baillie Gifford's long-term approach

17 May 2023 • 5 min read
05

BoE governor Bailey signals further rate hikes in face of inflation uncertainty

17 May 2023 • 2 min read
06

Polar Capital appoints emerging markets and Asia fund manager

17 May 2023 • 1 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot