PE-backed Titan Wealth acquires Ravenscroft's UK investment management business

Ravenscroft's investment management business will integrate will Titan Wealth's network to enable 'greater distribution of the investment and advisory offering that form part of our client to custody solutions and services'.

Titan Wealth said it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Ravenscroft's offices in Peterborough and Bishop's Stortford which provide discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to nearly 2,300 clients - subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

Titan Asset Management appoints NED to serve as Consumer Duty champion

The deal follows Titan's purchase of Kettering-based Telford Mann Pensions & Investments in January and takes its total AUM to £9.4bn.

In February, the consolidator announced it had secured backing from US-based private equity house Parthenon Capital.

The majority of Ravenscroft's clients are based across Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

The Peterborough operation's investment proposition is largely bespoke, investing predominantly in funds and with some equities. The Bishop's Stortford office is primarily based on model-style portfolios. Both teams will transfer to Titan Wealth.

Titan Wealth joint CEO and head of mergers and acquisitions Andrew Fearon said: "Ravenscroft is a well-run business possessing a high-quality, loyal client base. The business will integrate with our network, enabling greater distribution of the investment and advisory offering that form part of our client to custody solutions and services."

Tavistock revenues jump 14% amid year of acquisitions

Ravenscroft group CEO Jon Ravenscroft added: "Titan has acquired a number of asset management firms in accordance with its growth strategy and we have spent a considerable amount of time ensuring they were the correct fit.

"Titan has the same ‘client first' ethos and I'm confident that this development is the right move for our UK teams and their clients. It will also allow Ravenscroft to focus on the offshore market - which we know extremely well - where the large majority of our clients, shareholders and staff remain."