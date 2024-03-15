Charles Stanley IM managing director Ian Sackfield steps down

Charles Stanley managing director of investment management services Ian Sackfield has stepped down from his role after four years.
Sackfield will remain with the firm, shifting his focus to managing his client portfolio and developing the firm's presence in Manchester. He joined Charles Stanley in April 2020 after 12 years at Brown Shipley, where he served as CEO for a decade and client director after that. Senior portfolio manager Peter Sleep leaves 7IM "After 25 years sitting on boards and EXCOs, I have decided that is long enough. I am stepping down as managing director of Charles Stanley Investment Management. I will now focus on advising a small number of clients and may have a bit more time to play some ...
