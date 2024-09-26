7IM poaches from abrdn and Mercer for investment management team hires

7IM has hired Asim Qadri and Brian Leitao to join the firm’s investment management team.
Qadri and Leitao will report into Uwe Ketelsen, head of portfolio management at 7IM, and will be responsible for enhancing and deepening the firm's fund selection and portfolio management capabilities. Prior to joining 7IM, Qadri worked for three years at abrdn as part of its multi-asset team, most recently as a senior investment analyst since December last year. 7IM partners with Brooks Macdonald to offer MPS ranges At abrdn, he covered investment manager research and portfolio construction across various asset classes. Leitao joins 7IM from Mercer, where he worked as a senior ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes