GAM and its funds will rebrand under the Liontrust once the acquisition finalises.

GAM's investment management division has £21bn assets under management and administration as at 3 March 2023, and the acquisition will create a global asset manager with £53bn in AuMA.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Liontrust said the consideration "will be satisfied" by the issue of 9.4 million new ordinary Liontrust shares, with GAM expected to own approximately 12.6% of the combined group.

The deal values GAM at CHF 107 million (£96 million), Liontrust said in its statement.

John Ions, CEO of Liontrust, said the deal is a "significant acquisition" as it accelerates Liontrust's growth by enhancing its global distribution, product capability and investment talent.

He continued: "Liontrust and GAM are both client-centric businesses that thrive on providing solutions and first-class service. The enlarged company will provide the platform from which to deliver this to a broader client base.

"We have been impressed by the quality of the investment teams at GAM. There is commonality in that Liontrust and GAM are both committed to independent and distinct processes for each of their investment teams."

Peter Sanderson, CEO of GAM, said: "I am delighted we have agreed this transaction with Liontrust."

He highlighted the alignment between the two company's approached to investing and culture, saying the combination between the two represents "the best opportunity" for GAM and its staff to continue to serve clients.

Liontrust will offer 0.06 shares of Liontrust per GAM share, valuing the Swiss company at CHF 0.7 per share.

GAM said Liontrust will also provide it with two loan facilities of up to £17.8m, to "complete the transaction and arrange for a smooth transition".

The transaction is expected to finalise in Q4 2023.

Sanderson said: "The resulting business will have a strong balance sheet, a broader array of excellent investment products, and a global distribution footprint from which to deliver growth that our shareholders can participate in the future."

Liontrust added, the acquisition of GAM broadens its fund range and asset classes, especially in fixed income, thematic equities and alternatives, which will the group to grow by providing "enhanced client solutions globally", while also reducing the correlation of returns across the fund range via "increased diversification".

The UK asset manager intends to rebrand all GAM funds as Liontrust "as soon as possible" after completion, and for the GAM business to also operate under the Liontrust brand.

The combination of the two companies will also allow Liontrust to significantly increase its global distribution capabilities, considering 62% of GAM's AuMA is sourced from continental Europe where Liontrust has a small footprint.

Once the deal finalises, GAM will transfer all third-party fund management services clients serviced out of Luxembourg and Switzerland to a specialist asset servicing company.

David Jacob, chair of GAM, said: "Our shareholders have been patient, and I and my fellow board members are unanimous in our recommendation that they should tender their shares in response to the offer from Liontrust."