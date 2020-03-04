Insolvency
London-based DFM Strand Capital enters administration
Managed around £80m for 3,000 customers
High Court closes £3m carbon credit 'investment shark' scam
The High Court has ordered three companies involved in a £3.2m scam selling carbon credits into liquidation following an investigation by the Insolvency Service.
Son of Harlequin boss disqualified from company directorships for 13 years
The son of troubled overseas property company Harlequin's chairman has been disqualified from being a company director for 13 years.